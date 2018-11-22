Kelly was diagnosed with MCL sprain in his left knee Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.

Kelly underwent an MRI Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury, although he is set to receive a second opinion in the coming days. For now the 25-year-old appears to have avoided a much more severe ACL injury, but has nonetheless been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Evan Boehm is set to take over at center for his first career NFL start in his stead.

