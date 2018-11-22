Colts' Ryan Kelly: Dealing with MCL sprain
Kelly was diagnosed with MCL sprain in his left knee Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.
Kelly underwent an MRI Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury, although he is set to receive a second opinion in the coming days. For now the 25-year-old appears to have avoided a much more severe ACL injury, but has nonetheless been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Evan Boehm is set to take over at center for his first career NFL start in his stead.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...