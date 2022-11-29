site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Ryan Kelly: Exits with injury
Kelly (knee) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Steelers, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Kelly went down with a knee injury and exited during the second quarter. In his stead, Danny Pinter has stepped in at center for the Colts.
