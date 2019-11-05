Kelly (neck) is optimistic regarding his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Kelly, who exited Sunday's loss to the Steelers on multiple occasions due to a stinger, believes he'll be good to go for a Week 10 tilt versus Miami. If he were to suffer another setback, however, Josh Andrews may be asked to fill in at center.

