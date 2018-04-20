Colts' Ryan Kelly: Fully recovered from concussion
Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Friday that Kelly (concussion) is "good to go," Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Kelly had a 2017 campaign that was riddled with injuries before he was ultimately placed on injured reserve in December due to a concussion. However, he now appears to be healthy and cleared of all symptoms and should be ready to participate in offseason workouts.
