Colts' Ryan Kelly: Lands on injured reserve
Kelly (concussion) was placed on injured reserve by the Colts on Monday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.
Kelly did not play in last Thursday's game against the Broncos, marked his third straight missed contest. The 24-year-old had not progressed through the league's concussion protocol as hoped and will have the entire offseason to recuperate, leaving Mike Person to continue as the Colts' starter at center.
