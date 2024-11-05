The Colts placed Kelly on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury.

Kelly had been listed on the Colts' Week 9 injury report with knee and calf injuries, but he played every snap in this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings. His condition may have worsened during the game, however, and while Kelly's knee injury isn't expected to be season-ending, he'll be sidelined for the next four games after being placed on IR. In Kelly's absence, rookie fourth-round pick Tanor Bortolini is expected to take over as the Colts' starting center.