Kelly (foot) returned to practice in a limited role Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official website reports.

It was Kelly's first time participating in practice since injuring his foot in camp on Aug. 10. He was originally looking at a six-to-eight week absence, so his recovery appears right on track. It remains to be seen if he will be ready to return Sunday night against the Seahawks or if the Colts will exercise caution.