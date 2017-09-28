Colts' Ryan Kelly: Limited Wednesday
Kelly (foot) returned to practice in a limited role Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official website reports.
It was Kelly's first time participating in practice since injuring his foot in camp on Aug. 10. He was originally looking at a six-to-eight week absence, so his recovery appears right on track. It remains to be seen if he will be ready to return Sunday night against the Seahawks or if the Colts will exercise caution.
More News
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...