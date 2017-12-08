Colts' Ryan Kelly: No injury designation for Week 14
Kelly (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Kelly's full participation in practices Thursday and Friday and absence of a designation for Week 14 indicates that he's passed through all phases of the NFL's concussion protocol. He'll return from a one-game absence to reclaim his starting role at center.
