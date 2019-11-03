Kelly suffered a stinger and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

It's unclear how Kelly suffered the injury, but he was forced out of the game after the second series. As long as he's sidelined, look for Josh Andrews to take over as the team's center.

