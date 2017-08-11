Play

Kelly is expected to miss several weeks due to a foot injury, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Kelly exited Thursday's practice with the injury. It's thought he'll be ready for the start of the regular season, but not many details were given on his injury. Indianapolis cannot afford injuries to an offensive line unit that struggled for much of last season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories