Colts' Ryan Kelly: Out several weeks with foot injury
Kelly is expected to miss several weeks due to a foot injury, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Kelly exited Thursday's practice with the injury. It's thought he'll be ready for the start of the regular season, but not many details were given on his injury. Indianapolis cannot afford injuries to an offensive line unit that struggled for much of last season.
