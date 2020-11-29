site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Ryan Kelly: Out Week 12
RotoWire Staff
Nov 28, 2020
Kelly has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans with a neck injury.
Kelly didn't practice all week and was originally considered questionable with the neck injury, but he won't be available for Sunday's contest. Danny Pinter is likely the next man up at center for the
Colts.
