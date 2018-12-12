Colts' Ryan Kelly: Practice on tap Wednesday
Kelly (knee) will take part in practice Wednesday on a limited basis, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Kelly has missed more than three weeks worth of practice because of the injury, but his presence on the gridiron Wednesday suggests he's moving closer toward a return. Still, he may need to get a full session or two under his belt before returning to action.
