Colts' Ryan Kelly: Questionable for Week 8
Kelly (knee, pelvis) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Kelly improved his practice participation throughout the week after sustaining the injury in last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, and appears on track to play this week. Mike Person would likely step in at center for the Colts should Kelly be unable to play against the Bengals.
