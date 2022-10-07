site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Ryan Kelly: Questionable to return Thursday
Kelly suffered a hip injury and is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Broncos, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Kelly injured his hip sometime during the first half of Thursday night's game against Denver. Danny Pinter has taken over Kelly's duties at center.
