Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Kelly (foot) is back to full health and will start at center Sunday against the 49ers, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Kelly's return couldn't come at a better time, as his backup, Deyshawn Bond, went down in Week 4 with a season-ending quadriceps injury. While Kelly was limited last week in his first practices since breaking a bone in his left foot, the 2016 first-rounder has since resumed practicing fully and truly appears ready to make his season debut in Week 5.