Colts' Ryan Kelly: Ready for action Sunday
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Kelly (foot) is back to full health and will start at center Sunday against the 49ers, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Kelly's return couldn't come at a better time, as his backup, Deyshawn Bond, went down in Week 4 with a season-ending quadriceps injury. While Kelly was limited last week in his first practices since breaking a bone in his left foot, the 2016 first-rounder has since resumed practicing fully and truly appears ready to make his season debut in Week 5.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.