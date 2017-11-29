Colts' Ryan Kelly: Remains in concussion protocol
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Wednesday that Kelly remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Kelly won't practice Wednesday and is looking unlikely to make it back on the field for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sustaining the concussion in the Week 12 loss to the Titans. Mike Person, who filled in for Kelly last week, would likely draw the start at center if Kelly remains sidelined Sunday.
