Kelly (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Kelly was originally listed without an injury designation by the colts on Friday, but he's yet to clear the league's concussion protocol and will therefore be sidelined for Week 14. Mike Person (ankle) will likely fill in at center if he's able to play through a minor injury of his own.

