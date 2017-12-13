Kelly (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

Kelly was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice, but his failure to take the field in any capacity Wednesday suggests that he may have hit a setback in his recovery from the concussion. With Kelly still in the NFL's protocol and now set to miss his third straight game, Mike Person is expected to pick up another start at center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop