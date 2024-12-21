Share Video

Kelly (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, and he doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Kelly was placed on IR on Nov. 5 and subsequently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. He was designated to return Dec. 11 but wasn't activated ahead of last Sunday's loss to Denver; however, after beginning this week with a pair of full practices before getting a rest day Friday, it appears Kelly will be able to return to the field Sunday. If that does happen, he will likely start at center, moving Danny Pinter back to a reserve role.

