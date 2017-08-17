Play

Kelly (foot) will need to undergo surgery and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This is tough news for the Colts to swallow, as their offensive line is light on quality depth as is. With the given timetable, Kelly will likely miss at least the first two games of the regular season.

