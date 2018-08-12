Kelly missed some of Sunday's practice due to cramps, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Kelly's injury doesn't appear to be severe and shouldn't limit him for long. The team will likely be cautious with their starting center given it's the preseason. Look for Deyshawn Bond to get some extra reps if Kelly is sidelined any further.

