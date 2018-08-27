Kelly (cramps) was active for Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.

Kelly had been sidelined during training camp with cramps, but he appears to be well past that. He appeared in 28 snaps for the Colts on Saturday, splitting time at center with Deyshawn Bond.

