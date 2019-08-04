Colts' Ryan Kelly: Sustains shoulder injury
Kelly is dealing with a shoulder injury, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
It's unclear when Kelly sustained the injury or how long it'll keep him sidelined. The 26-year-old was just cleared of a knee injury Monday and lined up as the starting center in that practice. Kelly started in 12 games for the Colts last season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pick Thompson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Foreman released; Value in Houston?
D'Onta Foreman was a breakout candidate. Now he's not even on a roster. Dave Richard looks...
-
Fantasy football: Top coaching changes
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade DJ Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Parris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...