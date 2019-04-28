Colts' Ryan Kelly: Team picks up option
The Colts elected to pick up Kelly's (knee) fifth-year option Sunday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
The 2016 first-round pick will receive $10 million as a base salary in 2019. Kelly has been a stalwart for the Colts, starting 35 of a possible 48 regular-season games. He has had some injury concerns, however, as he's missed 13 total games in his career with foot, concussion and knee issues.
