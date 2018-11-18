Kelly (knee) will receive an MRI to diagnose his knee injury Monday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Kelly exited Sunday's win over the Titans due to a knee injury of undisclosed severity, and did not return. If the starting center were to remain sidelined for any amount of time, Indianapolis' run blocking and pass protection would likely take a hit. Expect an update on the 2016 Kelly's health shortly following Monday's MRI.