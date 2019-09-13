Play

Lewis was dealing with heat-related issues but will play in Week 2's game versus the Titans.

Lewis was kept to limited participation Thursday, but it appears he'll be fine after going full speed Friday. The 25-year-old will stick to special teams going forward.

