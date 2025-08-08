Ahmed is in jeopardy of missing the entire 2025 season due to an ankle injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ahmed had to be taken to a local hospital Sunday after he was taken down by a defender with an illegal hip-drop tackle. Further tests revealed an ankle injury, and it is severe enough that Ahmed could be sidelined for the whole season. His absence gives Khalil Herbert a better chance at making the Colts' 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp.