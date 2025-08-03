Ahmed suffered a "severe" lower right leg injury during practice Sunday and was taken to a hospital for X-rays, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ahmed was hurt when he was taken down on a hip-drop tackle just short of the end zone. The veteran running back had his leg placed in an air cast and was carted off the field before being transported to a hospital. Ahmed was trying to earn his way onto the Colts' 53-man roster as a depth RB, but his status for the 2025 season is now in doubt given the details of the injury.