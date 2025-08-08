The Colts placed Ahmed (ankle) on injured reserve Friday.

As expected, Ahmed will miss the entire 2025 season after suffering an ankle injury during this past Sunday's training camp practice, when he was on the receiving end of an illegal hip-drop tackle. Ahmed was competing for a spot on the Colts' 53-man roster after spending the 2024 season on Indianapolis' and Miami's practice squad, but he will now shift his focus towards being healthy for the 2026 campaign. Khalil Herbert, Ulysses Bentley and newest addition Nate Noel will have increased opportunities to compete with Tyler Goodson and DJ Giddens for backup running back duties due to Ahmed's injury.