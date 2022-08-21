Ehlinger was 9-for-11 passing for 136 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit.
Ehlinger had a second consecutive strong preseason game. With the Colts signing Nick Foles as Matt Ryan's backup, it's not clear if the team will have a third quarterback on the active roster in the regular season. Ehlinger's strong preseason showing may or may not influence whether the Colts keep him on the active roster.
