Ehlinger is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Commanders, Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports reports.

The Colts are benching Matt Ryan, who threw a pick-six in the team's Week 7 loss to Tennessee and has turned the ball over 12 times in seven games. Ehlinger has been elevated to the top of the depth chart, with Nick Foles expected to back him up in Week 8. Indianapolis selected Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.