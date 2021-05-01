The Colts selected Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 218th overall.

The Texas product becomes just the second quarterback taken on Day 3, following Notre Dame's Ian Book in the fourth round. Ehlinger was a productive, tough winner at Texas who completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 11,436 yards, 94 touchdowns and 27 picks while adding nearly 2,000 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground. His projection as a passer at the next level is in question due to arm strength and repeatable ball placement. He is comparable to a Tim Tebow or a Taysom Hill in terms of play style. Carson Wentz is the guy in Indianapolis, so Ehlinger will now be competing with 2020 draftee Jacob Eason for the backup role.