Ehlinger appears to be firmly slotted into the No. 3 spot on the Colts' quarterback depth chart, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Ehlinger went into the offseason expecting to be the backup to Carson Wentz or whomever replaced him. However, the addition of Nick Foles will push Ehlinger down a notch, as the Colts successfully found the veteran backup they were looking for to compliment the also newly added starter Matt Ryan.