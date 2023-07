Ehlinger will enter training camp in a competition for the starting quarterback role in Indianapolis, Raven Moore of the Colts' official site reports.

Ehlinger appeared in four games last season, including three starts, producing 573 passing yards and three touchdowns while throwing three interceptions. He enters camp as the third quarterback behind Gardner Minshew and first-rounder Anthony Richardson, making it unlikely that he gets the starting nod in 2023.