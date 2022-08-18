Ehlinger will play in the primary backup quarterback role in Saturday's preseason game against the Lions, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

With starter Matt Ryan resting this week and Nick Foles getting the starting nod, Ehlinger is expected to enter the game in the second quarter. Head coach Frank Reich stated Ehlinger would play for a quarter or quarter-and-a-half before Jack Coan finishes the game for the Colts. The 2021 sixth-round pick was impressive in the preseason opener, completing 10 of 11 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Bills. Ehlinger will have an opportunity to build upon his solid performance in hopes to secure a spot on the team's final roster.