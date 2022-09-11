Ehlinger (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Texans.
The second-year signal-caller enjoyed an excellent preseason overall, but the Colts will unsurprisingly roll with veteran Nick Foles as fellow newcomer Matt Ryan's backup to open the season. Nevertheless, the progress Ehlinger displayed this summer could leave him poised to mount a challenge for the No. 2 job as the campaign unfolds.
