Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Inactive Sunday
Ehlinger is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys.
With Ehlinger inactive versus Dallas, Nick Foles is in line to serve as the Colts' No. 2 QB in Week 13 behind Matt Ryan.
