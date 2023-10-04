Ehlinger wasn't listed Wednesday on the Colts' first Week 5 injury report.

Ehlinger was listed as questionable ahead of last week's game against the Rams due to a right shoulder injury. He was ultimately inactive for the Colts' 29-23 overtime loss, but that might have had more to do with his standing as Indianapolis' No. 3 quarterback behind Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew than because of the injury. Now that he's off the injury report entirely, Ehlinger should be in the clear for Sunday's game against the Titans, though he might be a healthy inactive this time around.