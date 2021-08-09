Even though Ehlinger continues to make a strong impression, he isn't set to get any starting reps at this point in training camp, 107.5 FM ESPN Indianapolis reports. "Fair question, because (Ehlinger's) looked good. But, right now, our plan is to put Jacob [Eason] in the driver's seat," said head coach Frank Reich.

Ehlinger has drawn raves from coaches and reporters with his poise and consistency in running the second-team offense in training camp, while Eason has been inconsistent and often seen struggling with the first-team offense. Eason is seen having a stronger arm, but Ehlinger has more mobility and can extend plays with his running ability. With Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks after foot surgery, it's not out of the question that Ehlinger could get a chance to play if Eason struggles and the team doesn't add a veteran quarterback. Indy's preseason games are certainly worth monitoring as both Eason and Ehlinger should get meaningful playing time and their performance could impact the quarterback competition.