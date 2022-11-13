Matt Ryan, and not Ehlinger, was seen taking warmups with the first-team center before Sunday's game against Las Vegas, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
It looks like new head coach Jeff Saturday could be making a switch at quarterback with Ryan moving back to the starting role. However, nothing is official yet.
More News
-
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Remains starter under new coach•
-
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Struggles in Foxboro•
-
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Efficient in first start•
-
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Starter for rest of season•
-
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Expected to start Week 8•
-
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Will be primary backup in Week 6•