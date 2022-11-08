Ehlinger remains the starter heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports.

Indianapolis' new head coach Jeff Saturday, replacing Frank Reich, said in his opening press conference Monday that "Sam [Ehlinger] will be the quarterback." The 2021 sixth-round pick is coming off a dispiriting loss to New England but did show some flashes in his debut versus the Commanders in Week 8, and he could find more success against an exploitable Raiders defense on Sunday. Through two NFL starts, Ehlinger is still without his first passing touchdown but has thrown one interception.