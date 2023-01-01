Ehlinger replaced an injured Nick Foles (ribs) to open the second half of the Colts' 38-10 loss to the Giants on Sunday and completed nine of 14 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He also rushed once for 12 yards.

The second-year signal-caller's final numbers were respectable and mistake-free, and he even facilitated Indianapolis' only touchdown of the afternoon with a six-yard pass to Michael Pittman late in the third quarter. Ehlinger could be in line for his third start of the season in a Week 18 home matchup against the Texans if Foles is unable to suit up and interim head coach Jeff Saturday opts to keep Matt Ryan as a backup.