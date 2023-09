Ehlinger (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, but he'll dress and serve as the Colts' emergency quarterback.

Ehlinger doesn't count against the 53-man roster but will be available if Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew are forced out of the game. Ehlinger appeared in four games for Indianapolis last year and completed 63 percent of his passes for 573 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.