Ehlinger will operate as Indianapolis' top backup to Garner Minshew with Anthony Richardson (shoulder) having been placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.

Ehlinger hasn't yet been active for a game this season, sometimes as a healthy scratch and at other points due to a shoulder injury. Now fully healthy, however, he looks primed to work as the Colts' No. 2 quarterback behind Minshew starting Week 6 versus Jacksonville. With Richardson expected to miss four-to-eight weeks, Ehlinger should be active as a reserve option on game days for the foreseeable future.