Ehlinger is slated to back up Nick Foles in Monday night's game against the Chargers, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

As a result, Matt Ryan is line line to be the Colts' No. 3 QB this week and is thus a candidate to be made inactive Monday. Ehlinger last saw game action in Week 9, when he drew his second consecutive start in the team's 26-3 loss to the Patriots.