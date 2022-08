Ehlinger was 10-of-11 passing for 88 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in Saturday's loss at Buffalo.

Ehlinger got his playing time in the second half against the third-string defense, but still looked sharp. With the Colts signing Nick Foles as Matt Ryan's backup, it's not clear if the team will keep a third quarterback on the active roster or try to keep Ehlinger on the practice squad.