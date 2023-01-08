Ehlinger completed 23 of 35 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Colts' 32-31 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 21 yards and committed a fumble recovered by Indianapolis.

Ehlinger's pair of turnovers, which unfolded on consecutive second-quarter possessions, certainly didn't help, especially with the first resulting a pick-six and the second coming two yards away from the Texans' end zone. However, Ehlinger did put some solid numbers otherwise, with his afternoon highlighted by one- and four-yard touchdown passes to Michael Pittman and Mo-Alie Cox, respectively. Ehlinger gained valuable experience this season while drawing his first three NFL starts and making four appearances overall, and he'll enter the offseason as the primary (and latest) candidate to try and bring some much long-awaited stability to the Colts' quarterback position come 2023.