Coach Frank Reich has named Ehlinger the Colts' starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ehlinger will get the rest of the season to make his case to be the Colts' starting quarterback moving forward. Indianapolis got off to a 3-3-1 start with Matt Ryan (shoulder) under center but has decided to bench the 37-year-old quarterback in a move unrelated to his shoulder injury. The Colts also have 33-year-old former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, but Foles doesn't have a long-term future with the team either. Ehlinger has yet to throw an NFL pass, so the Colts are taking a leap of faith inserting the 2021 sixth-round draft pick as the starter under center, beginning with the team's Week 8 game against the Commanders.