Ehlinger (shoulder) is inactive Sunday against the Rams.
Ehlinger, despite the injury and being considered inactive, will still suit up as the team's emergency option at quarterback. However, for him to see the field, Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew would both need to suffer injuries.
