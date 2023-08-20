Ehlinger was 9-of-14 passing for 124 yards and had eight carries for 60 yards, including a five-yard touchdown, in Saturday's preseason win over Chicago.

Despite nominally being in the starting quarterback competition to begin training camp, Ehlinger appears locked into the No. 3 quarterback role with Anthony Richardson named the Week 1 starter and Gardner Minshew set as the backup. A larger question may be whether the Colts plan to keep three quarterbacks on the active roster.